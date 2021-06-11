https://www.theblaze.com/news/girl-virginia-school-district-danger-locker-rooms

A Virginia teen went viral after she blasted the board of Virginia’s Loudoun County Public Schools for allowing transgender students to use girls’ locker rooms.

What’s a brief history here?

The district’s newly proposed 8350 policy states that “students should be allowed to use the facility that corresponds to their gender identity” — and not their biological sex.

According to Fox News, the new policy follows policy 1040, which stated that the county was committed to “providing an equitable, safe and inclusive working environment regardless of ‘sexual orientation, gender identity’ and other individual characteristics.”

What are the details?

Fourteen-year-old Jolene Grover delivered her rousing remarks in front of the school board while wearing a “Woman is female” T-shirt.

Standing before the board on Tuesday, Jolene said, “Two years ago, I was told policy 1040 was just an umbrella philosophy and you weren’t going to allow boys into the girls’ locker rooms. But here you are doing just that.”

“Everyone knows what a boy is — even you,” she told the board members. “Your proposed policies are dangerous and rooted in sexism. When woke kids ask me if I was a lesbian or a trans boy because I cut my hair short, it should tell you these modern identities are superficial.”

Jolene, who is now homeschooled after being withdrawn over the district’s continued onslaught of what her family says are controversial policies, also said that she is concerned over what the new policy would lead to behind locker room doors.

“Now boys are reading erotica in the classroom next to girls and you want to give them access to girls’ locker rooms and you want to force girls to call those boys ‘she,'” the teen added. “You do this in the name of inclusivity while ignoring the girls who will pay the price. Your policies choose boys’ wants over girls’ needs.”

