Two people aboard a cruise ship with a fully vaccinated crew and passengers have tested positive for COVID-19 despite, the company said in a statement.

The passengers aboard Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Millennium ship were found to have tested positive for COVID-19 upon being examined at the end of the trip, the Royal Carribean Group said in a statement. The passengers have been placed in isolation under medical supervision and are asymptomatic. (RELATED: Cruise Ships Are Making A Comeback Soon After CDC Opens The Floodgates)

#WorthIt ??? Two passengers on Celebrity Millennium 100% vaccinated sailing test positive for COVID https://t.co/B7fAttB2oa via @USATODAY — Jeff Macke (@JeffMacke) June 10, 2021

Proof of vaccination was required to board the cruise, along with a negative test at least 72 hours before departing St. Maarten, where the trip began, according to the statement.

Celebrity Cruise announced in March that they were resuming operations in June, and this was the first trip scheduled since normal functions were halted last year, according to ABC News.

Since the ship was sailing outside of the U.S, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines did not apply to the Celebrity Cruise, according to USA Today. Although the entire crew and staff were vaccinated, the CDC says that it is still possible to test positive while fully immunized.

Cruise company spokesperson Jonathon Fishman told the outlet that all people who had close contacts with the passengers have tested negative.

“This situation demonstrates that our rigorous health and safety protocols work to protect our crew, guests, and the communities we visit,” the company said.

