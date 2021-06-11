https://www.oann.com/3-dead-including-gunman-in-shooting-in-fla-grocery-store/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=3-dead-including-gunman-in-shooting-in-fla-grocery-store

UPDATED 10;14 AM PT – Friday, June 11, 2021

A man opened fire inside a Florida supermarket, killing two people before turning the gun on himself. Investigators are still combing the scene of the Thursday shooting at a Publix Supermarket in Royal Palm Beach, which is located about 95 miles north of Miami.

Authorities who entered the building found the bodies in the produce section and declared it was not an active shooter situation. Witnesses said they heard shooting and were told to run by fellow shoppers. According to authorities, the victims include a grandmother and her 23-month-old grandson.

Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place INSIDE Publix in RPB. Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female and one child. The shooter is one of the deceased. This was NOT an active shooter situation pic.twitter.com/G9KgTr3Mmp — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 10, 2021

The shooter was identified as 55-year-old Timothy J. Wall. Investigators said they currently have no known motive or confirmed relationship between the gunman and the victims.

“What led up to this, again, is to be determined by our detectives that are here on scene,” stated Teri Barbera, spokeswoman for the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office. “We’re reviewing the video inside the store as well as talking to witnesses, so we’ll be back with more information later.”

The store will remain closed until Saturday. Publix released the following statement regarding the shooting:

“Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by the tragedy and we are cooperating with the local law enforcement.”

