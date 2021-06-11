https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/11/ajit-pait-uses-snopes-to-remind-paul-krguman-of-his-awful-awful-prediction-about-the-internet-from-1998/

LOL.

Happy anniversary to this take from Paul Krugman in 1998 about the internet and how “by 2005, it will become clear that the Internet’s impact on the economy has been no greater than the fax machines’s”:

It’s funny that former FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai used Snopes, too:

He’s as right about as often as the coyote caught the roadrunner, too:

“Listen to engineers, not economists”:

Some of our younger readers might have to Google this one:

