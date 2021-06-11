https://hannity.com/media-room/american-idle-9-million-jobs-open-3-5-million-unemployed-half-of-pandemic-relief-money-stolen/

INFLATION NATION: Prices Rise at Fastest Pace Since OBAMA’S First Year, Inflation Up 4.2% in April

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.13.21

The Consumer Price Index surged by the fastest rate since 2008 in April according to new statistics released by the federal government; raising serious concerns over inflation as the government spends trillions in new debt.

“Inflation in April accelerated at its fastest pace in more than 12 years as the U.S. economic recovery kicked into gear and energy prices jumped higher, the Labor Department reported Wednesday,” reports CNBC.

“The Consumer Price Index, which measures a basket of goods as well as energy and housing costs, rose 4.2% from a year earlier. A Dow Jones survey had expected a 3.6% increase. The month-to-month gain was 0.8%, against the expected 0.2%,” adds the financial website.

“As the cyclically-sensitive components of CPI are still rising at a modest pace, we doubt this report will change the view of officials that inflationary pressures are ‘largely transitory,‘” wrote Michael Pearce, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics. “It’s just that there’s a lot more ‘transitory’ than they were expecting.”

