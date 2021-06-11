https://www.dailywire.com/news/aocs-alleged-aunt-disputes-claim-trump-at-fault-for-puerto-rico-aid-issues-we-had-the-assistance-and-it-didnt-get-to-the-people

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) alleged aunt disputed the far-left lawmaker’s recent claim that former President Donald Trump was responsible for the lack of aid in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, saying in an interview that the problem was the Puerto Rican government, not politicians in Washington, D.C.

“Just over a week ago, my [grandmother] fell ill,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed in a tweet last week. “I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID. This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR. People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them.”

The Daily Mail tracked down the home of AOC’s grandmother and, when they approached the home, they were met by a woman who told them that she was AOC’s aunt.

“I am her aunt. We don’t speak for the community,” the woman said. “We are private people, we don’t talk about our family.”

The Daily Mail said that AOC’s “aunt” “refused” to blame Trump for the alleged problems that many of the victims of Hurricane Maria had with getting aid to repair their homes.

“In this area people need a lot of help. Many people have needed it for the past four years and haven’t had anything,” she said. “It’s a problem here in Puerto Rico with the administration and the distribution of help. It is not a problem with Washington. We had the assistance and it didn’t get to the people.”

