An employee at an Arby’s restaurant is looking for another job after writing a homophobic slur on a gay couple’s receipt.

Craig Gray and John Burns said they were completely shocked when they saw the insult while dining at the fast-food restaurant Sunday in Lafayette, Indiana.

They said the man who took their order didn’t appear to be upset by the couple.

“We went to the counter and ordered,” Burns said to NBC News. “The cashier that helped us, the young man that’s been mentioned, seemed really new and a little awkward, but very nice. So a very run of the mill type of fast-food occurrence. Nothing that you would expect out of the ordinary.”

While they were waiting for their food they noticed the slur.

“Shock, just absolute shock,” Burns continued. “This has never happened to me in all my years. I’m from this area, and I’ve lived here my whole life.”

Burns said he confronted the young man with the receipt and he claimed it was an accident.

“I said, ‘Look at this. What is this? Why would you do this?’ And that’s when he tried to give me some lame excuse about a computer glitch, where he said ‘Sometimes I’ll put in a name and it will come out different on the receipt,'” Burns said.

They said that the restaurant manager refunded their food and immediately fired the employee. The couple also wanted to know from the company what they would do in the future to prevent such incidents.

An Arby’s spokesperson told NBC that the company had “zero tolerance for discriminatory speech of any kind.”

When asked if the company would implement diversity training, the spokesperson said Arby’s already has diversity and inclusion training for its employees.

Arby’s employee fired after writing homophobic slur on receipt



