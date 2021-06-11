https://noqreport.com/2021/06/11/arizona-audit-update-gop-chair-kelli-ward-says-ballot-count-may-be-completed-by-june-14th-the-presidents-birthday/

The Arizona Republican Party tweeted out an Arizona audit update by AZGOP Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward on Thursday evening.

This update reminds us that this is a very comprehensive full forensic audit, the first of its kind, and how secure this process is.

Kelli Ward: Hello everyone. Welcome to America's audit update from the Republican Party of Arizona. I'm your Chairwoman, Dr. Kelli Ward. Exciting news today. I want to share with you my firsthand experience touring the site of operations for the full forensic audit of the 2020 election ballots in Maricopa County, as you've heard here in prior updates, individuals and elected representatives from many states are touring the audit, and are looking at the possibility of taking Arizona's lead and auditing their own election results. My tour, including an in depth briefing from the auditing team as to their progress to date, and a close up tour of the facilities, was simply amazing . I can report firsthand that America's audit is in great shape, and the process is

