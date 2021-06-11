https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/as-a-black-man-in-america-im-allowed-to-have-my-own-thoughts/
CNN patronizes Rep. @ByronDonalds, a black GOP congressman, after he calls out the @TheBlackCaucus for denying him entry.
Keilar: Your ideas are “incongruous” with their “mission”
Donalds: “As a black man in America, I’m allowed to have my own thoughts” pic.twitter.com/vN9j4KXpNh
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 10, 2021
Congressman Donalds opens a can of whoop ass on Brianna Keilar.
Here is the full interview