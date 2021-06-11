https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/as-a-black-man-in-america-im-allowed-to-have-my-own-thoughts/

Posted by Kane on June 11, 2021 3:54 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Congressman Donalds opens a can of whoop ass on Brianna Keilar.

Here is the full interview



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...