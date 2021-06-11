CNN patronizes Rep. @ByronDonalds, a black GOP congressman, after he calls out the @TheBlackCaucus for denying him entry.

Keilar: Your ideas are “incongruous” with their “mission”

Donalds: “As a black man in America, I’m allowed to have my own thoughts” pic.twitter.com/vN9j4KXpNh

— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 10, 2021