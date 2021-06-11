https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/breaking-at-least-9-shot-in-downtown-savannah-including-children/

I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

DEVELOPING STORY: As many as nine people have been shot in a downtown park in Savannah, Georgia. Police say two people are dead and two of the injured are children. One of the victims is two-years-old. Our staff is compiling reports from the scene:

The Savannah, Georgia Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured nine people Friday night. One of the nine people shot has died.

Several have critical injuries. One of the victims is a 2-year-old.

Another victim is a 13-year-old.#FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/9BkICFSIYx — Dr. Jimmy Yam (@JimmyJoeYam) June 12, 2021

Confirmed shooting on the 200 block of Avery St. @SavPolice say there are 9 gunshot victims. 2 dead. pic.twitter.com/isnknMmLTv — Allie Jennerjahn (@AllieWTGS) June 12, 2021

⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Numerous people shot, including young children, at a Georgia park#Savannah l #GA

Police have responded to a shooting with nine victims at Fred Wessels Park in downtown Savannah. Fatalities are being reported by EMS.

More information as it becomes available! pic.twitter.com/PpFbYSndv4 — Intel Point ALERTS (@IntelPointAlert) June 12, 2021

BREAKING UPDATE: There is now a total of 9 gunshot victims, including a 2-year-old and 13-year-old in the Avery Street shooting in Savannah, according to officials. Two adult victims are dead, Savannah police said. https://t.co/SlM0BQewrs — WPDE ABC15 (@wpdeabc15) June 12, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

