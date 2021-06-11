https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/az-ballot-prototype-released-watermarked-ballots-future/

On Wednesday, Former Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones and Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik made a trip to Arizona for a tour of the Arizona audit floor.

EPIC: Vernon Jones In Arizona – Only THREE Pallets Remain to be Counted – Officials Expecting HUGE Ballot Discrepancies

While in a briefing with Arizona legislators, Vernon Jones shared a photo of a prototype ballot on his Instagram.

This ballot prototype has a special watermark to ensure the ballot is legitimate. the watermark appears to be holographic or light-sensitive.

This is something that legislators are considering implementing in the future in order to keep our elections secure.

