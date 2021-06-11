https://trendingpolitics.com/backfire-aocs-aunt-says-trump-is-not-to-blame-for-her-grandmothers-living-conditions/

Last week, AOC riled up her socialist followers on Twitter when she blamed President Trump for her grandmothers living conditions in Puerto Rico.

AOC put the blame on Trump’s shoulders even though the former bartender has done nothing personally to help her “Abuela”. AOC has one of the most upscale apartments in DC *and* she drives an expensive Tesla. Instead of “redistributing” her wealth to her grandmother, AOC decided to keep it all for herself.

Now, AOC’s aunt is speaking out, and she isn’t blaming Trump at all for her grandmothers living conditions. (Talk about a slap in the face!)

“It’s a problem here in Puerto Rico with the administration and the distribution of help. It is not a problem with Washington. We had the assistance and it didn’t get to the people,‘ AOC’s aunt told the Daily Mail.

This is in direct contradiction to what the 30-year old drama queen said last week. Turns out AOC was lying once again, like she always does!

Here’s the full scoop from the Daily Mail:

“DailyMail.com tracked down 81-year-old Clotilde’s home to a quiet community just outside the picturesque coastal city of Arecibo – located 40 miles west from capital San Juan – on the island’s beautiful north coast.

And when we politely approached the two-story flat-roofed residence, we were met by a woman who told us emphatically after viewing AOC’s tweets: ‘I am her aunt. We don’t speak for the community.’

The relative, who refused to give her name, added: ‘We are private people, we don’t talk about our family.’ Ironically for AOC, she also refused to blame former President Donald Trump for thousands of Hurricane Maria victims being unable to get money to repair shattered homes.

Her aunt said: ‘In this area people need a lot of help. Many people have needed it for the past four years and haven’t had anything.’

Yet she did not pin that on Trump, adding: ‘It’s a problem here in Puerto Rico with the administration and the distribution of help. It is not a problem with Washington. We had the assistance and it didn’t get to the people.’

What is your reaction to AOC lying once again? Comment below…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

