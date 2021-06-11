https://www.dailywire.com/news/barack-obama-is-wrong-critical-race-theory-is-a-threat-to-our-republic-and-its-his-fault

Former President Barack Obama evidently has one strategy for ignoring the unadulterated failure of his administration: ignore the consequences of his actions, and label any criticism of his holiness as race-based “fear and resentment,” thereby fueling the cycle of racial divisiveness which characterized his time in office.

Ignore, blame. Ignore, blame. Ignore, blame. And so the cycle goes on.

This tactic was on display yet again as the former president appeared on a Monday evening CNN special titled, “Barack Obama on Fatherhood, Leadership and Legacy,” hosted by Anderson Cooper.

Mimicking the Ibram X. Kendi logic of “denial of racism is evidence of racism, so who cares about evidence,” Obama claimed that it was “hard for the majority” of white Americans “to recognize you can be proud of this country and its traditions and its history and our forefathers and yet, it is also true that this terrible stuff happened.”

“The vestiges of that linger and continue,” Obama added.

Of course, no sensible person disagrees that “terrible stuff happened,” as Obama so eloquently put it. However, the continuation of such evils is the premise which Obama assumes — without evidence — alongside so many of his racially regressive comrades.

Obama continued to claim that conservatives would “not only block that story but try to exploit it for their own political gain.”

“I also think that there are certain right-wing media venues … that monetize and capitalize on stoking the fear and resentment of a white population that is witnessing a changing America and seeing demographic changes,” Obama said, without naming specific media outlets, and without providing evidence for his accusation of “fear and resentment” in place of legitimate policy concerns to which factors like race are irrelevant.

They “do everything they can to give people a sense that their way of life is threatened and that people are trying to take advantage of them,” Obama told Cooper. “And you’re seeing it right now.”

Most laughably, he then criticized the “siloing of the media,” with “1,000 different venues” contributing to “that sense that we don’t have anything in common,” as if Obama himself should decide which outlets deserve a microphone, and which do not.

“We occupy different worlds. And it becomes that much more difficult for us to hear each other, see each other.”

While Joe Biden, Obama’s sporadic “brother,” is an expert when it comes to claiming ownership of the success of another, Obama is an expert at avoiding ownership of a failure that is entirely his.

Barack Obama achieved office — at least in part — as a beacon of opportunity when it came to American racial progress. However, as his ineptitude became clear, by 2012 he decided to divide the country along racial lines for his own political benefit. Now, standing above the wreckage he caused, Obama has the arrogance to shrug and point across the aisle, aided by the confidence that an adoring media will nod along, only pausing periodically to wipe the loving drool from their chins.

Obama’s ridiculous diatribe ended with a Democratic Party classic: snobbish dismissive pseudo-intellectualism, while criticizing Republicans for believing that “the biggest single most important issue … right now is critical race theory.”

“Who knew that was the threat to our republic?” Obama added, with an all-knowing guffaw.

Of course, critical race theory is one of the biggest dangers to our republic on a domestic level, entirely because Obama revived its underlying racist ideology while in office. As a result, one throbbing artery remains which connects the multi-racial reality of modern America to the racially-obsessed reality of its past.

In America’s past, Democrats knew — and liked — where they stood. Looking at its potential future, they’re terrified of where they would stand in an America that no longer cares about race.

That’s why Obama is working overtime to keep the racism of the past “alive” in our minds. Because without this past, Obama has nothing but a failed legacy to stand on as he massages his ego for the few remaining sycophants who grovel at his feet.

Ian Haworth is an Editor and Writer for The Daily Wire. Follow him on Twitter at @ighaworth.

The views expressed in this piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

