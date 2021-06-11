https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/11/becket-adams-reminds-ryan-grim-what-the-soviet-union-was-actually-doing-during-the-holocaust-also-before-and-after/

As we told you, journalist, author, and “Young Turks” contributor Ryan Grim recently credited the Soviet Union with ending the Holocaust. Yes, that Soviet Union. The one with Josef Stalin and all the oppression.

If by “world history,” you mean “revisionist history,” then yes. It’s super-cool.

Anyone interested in learning actual history would do themselves a favor by starting with this thread from the Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams:

Stalin and the Soviet regime weren’t mourning the loss of life.

Yay! Grim finally got one right!

Combating historical duncery is a very important job, Becket. Thanks for doing your part.

