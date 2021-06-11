https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/biden-admin-closes-office-assisted-victims-crimes-committed-noncitizens?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Biden administration on Friday announced that it was closing a federal division meant to assist victims of crimes committed by non-U.S. citizens, with the government promising a “more comprehensive and inclusive victim support system” to be opened in its place.

Then-President Donald Trump established the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (or VOICE) office during the first month of his presidency via executive order. It was meant to “provide proactive, timely, adequate, and professional services to victims of crimes committed by removable aliens and the family members of such victims.”

A new initiative, the Victims Engagement and Services Line, will take place of VOICE. That system will serve as “a comprehensive and inclusive support system for all victims, regardless of immigration status or the immigration status of the perpetrator,” Immigration and Customs Enforcement said on its website.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said this week that “providing assistance to society’s most vulnerable is a core American value.” and that “all people, regardless of their immigration status, should be able to access victim services without fear.

