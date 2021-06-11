https://dailycaller.com/2021/06/10/coronavirus-vaccine-not-mandatory-federal-employees-biden-cdc-guidance/

The Biden administration said the coronavirus vaccine should not be mandatory for federal employees to return to in-person work, as noted by a Thursday report from The Hill.

“The Administration strongly encourages all Americans, including Federal employees and contractors, to be vaccinated,” the General Service Administration’s Safer Federal Workforce Task Force said in official guidance. “At present, COVID-19 vaccination should generally not be a pre-condition for employees or contractors at executive departments and agencies (agencies) to work in-person in Federal buildings, on Federal lands, and in other settings as required by their job duties.”

Further, federal employees should not be required to disclose whether they have received the coronavirus vaccine, the guidance states. If an employee discloses they are unvaccinated, “agencies should use that information to implement CDC-recommended mitigation measures, including masking and physical-distancing,” according to the guidance.

Biden said in December his administration would not make the coronavirus vaccine mandatory for all Americans, but would still encourage Americans to get the vaccine. (RELATED: There Will Be No Federal Mandate For Vaccine Passports, White House Says)

“No, I don’t think it should be mandatory,” Biden said, according to the New York Post. “I wouldn’t demand it be mandatory.”

“But I would do everything in my power – just like I don’t think masks have to be made mandatory nationwide – I will do everything in my power as president of the United States to encourage people to do the right thing. And when they do it, demonstrate that it matters.”