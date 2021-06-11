https://beckernews.com/bidens-attorney-general-issues-chilling-threat-stop-doing-election-audits-or-the-justice-dept-will-get-involved-39664/

Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland is attempting to put a chill in the air over states deciding to audit the 2020 elections.

Speaking on Friday regarding what the left misleadingly terms “voting rights” (all eligible adult U.S. citizens already have voting rights), Garland issued a not-so-subtle threat to states that are doing election audits.

JUST IN – Attorney General Merrick Garland announces that the Justice Department will scrutinize any post-election audits for evidence of voting law violations. pic.twitter.com/asXkJtXzby — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 11, 2021

The Department of Justice’s threat is a red flag to states that the federal government is poised to intervene if states conduct election audits. This should be prompting Republican-led legislatures to begin doing election audits immediately and passing voter integrity laws. The Democratic Party is obviously greatly concerned that elections in the U.S. scrutinize the eligibility of voters to cast ballots in state elections.

“We are scrutinizing new laws that seek to curb voter access and where we see violations we will not hesitate to act,” he said. “We are also scrutinizing current laws and practices in order to determine whether they discredit against black voters and other voters of color. Particularly concerning with in this regard are several studies showing that in some jurisdictions nonwhite voters must wait in line substantially longer than white voters to cast their ballots.”

“The Department of Justice will apply the same scrutiny to postelection audits, according to Garland, to make sure the election reviews fall in line with federal laws meant to protect records and guard against voter intimidation,” the Epoch Times reported.

“Garland referenced the audit taking place in Maricopa County, Arizona, on the orders of the Republican-controlled Senate in the state, noting that the Department of Justice previously sent a letter to Arizona Senate President Karen Fann expressing concern about the review,” the report continued. “Fann said in a response letter that the audit was secure and that a previous plan to canvass some voters was on hold indefinitely. The attempted intervention lacked constitutional authority, experts told The Epoch Times.”

There are absolutely no laws that will “restrict” access for those who can prove they have a right to vote in U.S. elections. A major study conducted by the National Bureau of Economic Research based on ten-years of voting data in the United States from 2008-2018 found that voter ID laws “have no negative effect on registration or turnout, overall or for any group defined by race, gender, age, or party affiliation.” The study was conducted by Enrico Cantoni at the University of Bologna and Vincent Pons at Harvard Business School and was published in February 2019.

This international study has been supported by additional research on the issue. “This latest [NBER] study echoes the conclusion of others, including a landmark report by The Heritage Foundation in 2007 finding that voter ID laws don’t reduce voter turnout, including among African-Americans and Hispanics,” the Heritage Foundation noted. “These voters were just as likely to vote in states requiring photo identification as in those that don’t.” Even left-leaning Vox News conceded that voter ID laws don’t reduce election turnout.

The Department of Justice is thus threatening states based on outright lies about voter integrity laws. This should be spurring red states to mobilize and pass the laws as soon as possible.

OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion.

