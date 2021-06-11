https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60c46980bbafd42ff5862338
The group of hackers who swiped source code from game company Electronic Arts pulled off the stunt by tricking EA’s IT support team on Slack, according to Motherboard….
NEW YORK — The teenager who filmed the death of George Floyd has been given a Pulitzer Prize Special Citation…
The U.S. Department says a daughter of alleged drug lord Nemesio Oseguera has been sentenced in the United States to 2 1/2 years in prison for her role in dealing with Mexican companies designated und…
Police officers have arrested a 19-year-old Georgia man for illegally possessing a gun in connection with a shooting at a suburban Atlanta mall…
Republican Sen_ Ron Johnson from Wisconsin has been suspended from uploading videos to YouTube for seven days, after the company said he violated its COVID-19 “medical misinformation policies.”…