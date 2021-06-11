https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/11/bidens-build-back-better-gets-an-ambitious-shot-of-wokeness-thanks-to-boris-johnson-at-the-g7/

So far the most notable thing to come out of the G7 summit is the photo of the nine participants who look like they’re waiting to get beamed aboard the starship Enterprise. But for sure the wokest thing that’s happened so far is UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spin on President Biden’s “Build Back Better” slogan:

Wow, there’s a lot there to unpack.

China and Russia must be trembling in fear at the show of power that’s taking place:

The “gender-neutral feminism” remark has already set off some paradox detectors:

Maybe the group will decide to adopt Biden’s slogan with a slight change: Build Back Woker.

