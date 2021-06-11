https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/11/bidens-build-back-better-gets-an-ambitious-shot-of-wokeness-thanks-to-boris-johnson-at-the-g7/

So far the most notable thing to come out of the G7 summit is the photo of the nine participants who look like they’re waiting to get beamed aboard the starship Enterprise. But for sure the wokest thing that’s happened so far is UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spin on President Biden’s “Build Back Better” slogan:

.@BorisJohnson: G7 nations must build back in a “greener,” “more gender neutral and perhaps a more feminine way” pic.twitter.com/nLbYzGDk7d — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 11, 2021

Wow, there’s a lot there to unpack.

This is like a hostage video — Mailman 📬🇺🇸 (@_Mailman_) June 11, 2021

What a BLEEPING joke! — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) June 11, 2021

China and Russia must be trembling in fear at the show of power that’s taking place:

I can only imagine Putin and Xi’s laughter. https://t.co/a9Eu7rekPw — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) June 11, 2021

Putin and Xi are laughing their asses off *and* rolling on the floor. — Ron Berestka (@RBerestka) June 11, 2021

The “gender-neutral feminism” remark has already set off some paradox detectors:

More feminine…. More gender neutral… He really said it, in the same sentence. pic.twitter.com/VW9gtEOo2G — Vast Vision (@vastvision) June 11, 2021

Maybe the group will decide to adopt Biden’s slogan with a slight change: Build Back Woker.

