“Do we know her whereabouts? We should just have her picked up before she goes on [Fox News].” Michigan Attorney General @DanaNessel Wanted Lockdown-Defying Restaurant Owner Arrested Before Going On Fox News https://t.co/akBkBKP4id — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 11, 2021







Tucker talked about it tonight starting at 4:53

Michigan AG Dana Nessel wanted restaurant owner arrested to stop her appearance on Tucker

‘We should just have her picked up before she goes on.’

After learning that a Holland woman who defied state lockdown orders by keeping her restaurant open might go on Fox News to tell her story, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a March 12, 2021, email to her staff:

“Do we know her whereabouts? We should just have her picked up before she goes on. This is outrageous.” Restaurant owner Marlena Hackney was arrested by the Michigan State Police seven days later, on March 19.

Nessel sent the email after learning from staffers that Hackney would be interviewed by Tucker Carlson.

The Mackinac Center for Public Policy obtained the email exchange after filing a Freedom of Information Act request with the Department of the Attorney General. It had sought documents related to Hackney’s case.

Eileen Whipple, an assistant attorney general, sent an email to Nessel and others in the office, alerting them to Hackney’s planned television appearance.

