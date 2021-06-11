https://www.dailywire.com/news/bipartisan-antitrust-bills-would-break-up-amazon-google-apple-facebook

A group of bipartisan House members introduced legislation Friday that would break up Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook.

According to a press release from Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), the bills aim to “expand opportunities for consumers, workers, and small business owners by holding unregulated Big Tech monopolies accountable for anti-competitive conduct.”

The legislation has support from both sides of the aisle.

As The Wall Street Journal reports:

Each of the bills has both Republicans and Democrats signed onto it, with more expected to join in the coming days, congressional aides said. A total of seven Republicans are backing the bills, with a different group of three signing on to each measure, according to a person familiar with the situation.

“Not only is self-regulation by Big Tech patently ineffective, but it also comes at the direct expense of workers, consumers, small businesses, our local communities, and the free press,” said Rep. Jayapal — who helps to lead the House Antitrust Subcommittee — in the press release. “From Amazon and Facebook to Google and Apple, it is clear that these unregulated tech giants have become too big to care and too powerful to ever put people over profits.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) asserted that “Big Tech has abused its dominance in the marketplace to crush competitors, censor speech, and control how we see and understand the world.”

The five bills are as follows:

The bill comes two months after Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) — who is among the most vocal supporters of antitrust legislation among Congressional Republicans — introduced the “Bust Up Big Tech Act.”

At the end of May, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) signed legislation meant to hold technology firms “accountable” for enacting censorship and interfering with “Floridians’ ability to access and participate in online platforms.”

