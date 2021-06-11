https://www.theblaze.com/news/black-mom-florida-education-critical-race-theory

Keisha King, a mom in Florida, has gone viral for her heated remarks against teaching critical race theory in Florida schools.

King spoke to the Florida Board of Education recently, insisting that the only people who are proponents of CRT are racists themselves.

What are the details?

King, a parent in Duval County and speaking on behalf of the grassroots activist group Moms for Liberty, warned the board that if unchecked, critical race theory would ruin America.

“Just coming off of May 31st, marking the 100 years of the Tulsa riots, it is sad that we are even contemplating something like critical race theory, where children will be separated by their skin color and deemed permanently oppressors or oppressed in 2021,” she said.

King continued, “That is not teaching the truth, unless you believe that whites are better than blacks. I have personally heard teachers teaching CRT and we have had an assembly shut down because a Duval County Public School System consultant thought it would be a great idea to separate students by race. This is unacceptable.”

King pointed out that CRT is not “racial sensitivity” or “teaching unfavorable American history,” but something far more insidious and damaging to Americans and their country.

“CRT … is a teaching that there is a hierarchy in society where white male heterosexual able-bodied people are deemed the oppressor and anyone else outside of that status is oppressed,” she said. “That’s why we see corporations like Coca-Cola asking their employees to be less white, which is ridiculous. I don’t know about you, but telling my child or any child that they are in a permanent oppressed status in America because they are black is racist, and saying that white people are automatically above me, my children or any child is racist as well.”

King warned her fellow parents and Americans that CRT is nothing short of dangerous for the country.

“Don’t take it from me,” she added, “look at the writers of these types of publications, our ancestors, white, black, and others hung, bled, and died right alongside each other to push America towards that more perfect union.”

“If this continues, we will look back and be responsible for the dismantling of the greatest country in the world by reverting to teaching hate and that race is a determining factor on where your destiny lies,” King insisted.

You can listen to King’s full remarks in the video below.

