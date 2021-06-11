https://noqreport.com/2021/06/11/watch-black-mom-slams-critical-race-theory-saying-its-teaching-hate/

A mother in Florida, which has banned the implementation of critical race theory in classrooms and in curriculum, spoke out against the ideology. Her name is Keisha King, and she gave her testimony to the State Board of Education. A mother speaks out against critical race theory (now banned in Florida schools): “I don’t know about you, but telling my child or any child that they are in a permanent oppressed status in America because they are black is racist.”READ: https://t.co/t837NUDrlc pic.twitter.com/NAot8X0P3R — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 10, 2021 King said that she’s a mother of two, and that one of her children is in the Duvall County public school system, and one in private school, “thanks to school choice.” King said that she’s a member of Moms for Liberty , which has brought together thousands of parents to advocate for children and education.

“Just coming off of May 31, marking the 100 years of the Tulsa riots, it is sad that we are even contemplating something like critical race theory, that children will be separated by their skin color and deemed permanently oppressors or oppressed in 2021.

“That is not teaching the truth, unless you believe that whites are […]

