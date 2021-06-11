https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/breaking-six-wisconsin-republican-lawmakers-staff-plan-tour-arizona-audit-floor-friday/

Nine different state delegations are traveling to Arizona on Friday and will receive an on the scene tour of the historic Arizona audit center.

Wisconsin news reported this morning that six Republican state lawmakers will make the trek to Arizona to survey their forensic audit process at the Veterans Memororial Coliseum.

Wisconsin is one swing states that saw a mysterious and unexplained drop of ballots late at night on election night that swung the election to Joe Biden.

This was obvious fraud and Republicans in the state have yet acted to address this.

JS Online reported:

A group of Republican state lawmakers plan to fly south to observe a controversial review of 2020 ballots in Arizona — an overnight trip that comes as legislative leaders launch an investigation of Wisconsin’s presidential contest. Six GOP lawmakers and one legislative staff member requested permission this week to take a trip to Phoenix on Friday and return Saturday to observe the review of ballots in Maricopa County, meet with lawmakers and talk to vendors who facilitated the review. “The point of the trip is to observe a large-scale recounting process using volunteers and contracted vendors to determine ballot integrity and possible reconstruction of the Dominion machine programming,” Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, said in a Wednesday letter to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of Rochester seeking approval for the trip. Vos approved the request, according to a spokeswoman. Brandtjen said the trip will be paid for by a group called Voices and Votes, self-described as an organization aimed at “protecting free speech from cancel culture.”

