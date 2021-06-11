https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/06/11/brian-stelter-gets-roasted-with-a-little-truth-by-c-span-callers-and-its-glorious-n395176
About The Author
Related Posts
Reporter Quietly Deletes Tweet Blaming Tucker Carlson for NY Mask Attack, This Might Be the Reason Why
May 4, 2021
BLM Cofounder Just Bought Some Fancy New Digs
April 9, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy