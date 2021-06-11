https://hannity.com/media-room/cash-to-burn-feds-to-send-newsom-another-1-billion-for-failed-bullet-train-project/
TOTAL RECALL: Newsom Says Recall Effort Has Enough Signatures, Eating Out Was ‘Terrible Mistake’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.16.21
California Governor Gavin Newsom admitted the obvious during an interview with ‘The View’ Tuesday; saying it “appears” there are now enough signatures to force a mandatory recall vote and potentially oust him from office.
“Am I worried about it? Of course I’m worried about it,” Newsom said. “The nature of these things, the up or down question, the zero-sum nature of the question is challenging…so we’re taking it seriously.”
“This one appears to have the requisite signatures,” the Democratic governor said.
“I’ve only been in office 25 months, just 25 months there’s been six efforts to put a recall on the ballot. This one appears to have the requisite signatures. This started before the pandemic,” he said. “If you look at the list of grievances from the proponents of this campaign, it goes to our values, it’s less about me, it’s more about California and our values, Democratic Party values.”
“I have to do my job every single day, but I’m gonna fight this thing because I’m gonna fight for California values and the things I hold dear,” he added.
Watch Newsom’s admission above.
TOTAL RECALL: Petition to Recall Newsom Hits 1.5M Signatures, Number Needed to be on the Ballot
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.16.21
The movement to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom reached a major milestone Tuesday; passing the 1.5 million signatures needed to place the initiative on the ballot sometime this summer.
The Governor’s approval rating has plunged 18 points in the last four months.
Furious residents blame Newsom for the rise in crime, homelessness, illegal immigration, and erratic measures to slow the spread of CoVID while ignoring the needs of local businesses and restaurants.