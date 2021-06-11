https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/558062-cdc-vaccinated-travelers-dont-need-masks-outdoors-at-airports-train

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday that vaccinated travelers do not need masks outdoors at airports and train stations.

“CDC is announcing that it will be amending its Face Masks Order to not require people to wear a mask in outdoor areas of conveyances (if such outdoor areas exist on the conveyance) or while outdoors at transportation hubs,” the statement reads.

The order applies to outdoor areas at train and subway stations, airports, ferry and bus terminals, among others.

The CDC says unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear masks outdoors in these areas.

The agency is also still recommending masks for vaccinated and unvaccinated people to be worn in indoor spaces while waiting for transportation and on the vehicles.

The new guidance is not applicable to children under the age of 2 or those with disabilities who are unable to wear a mask.

This updated guidance follows other CDC recommendations that vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks outside.

The announcement comes two months after the Transportation Security Administration extended its mask mandate in airports through September and can fine travelers $250 to $1,500 for disobeying the rule.

The country has seen an increase in travel as coronavirus restrictions in most states have largely been lifted and millions of people have been vaccinated.

