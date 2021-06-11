https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/11/chef-andrew-gruel-honors-jeffrey-toobins-return-to-cnn-with-a-special-dish/

Twitchy regular and chef/restaurant owner Andrew Gruel poked fun at CNN’s legal and self-abuse expert Jeffrey Toobin with this special dish in his honor.

It looks delicious!

And, yes, that’s lobster just for Townhall columnist and Twitchy favorite Kurt Schlicter:

And some people are mad at him for making a hot-dog joke. Those people can go jump in a lake:

Although, this is probably more accurate:

And, now, back to his regularly scheduled programming of trying to help those hurt most by the draconian lockdowns:

He also posts regularly on the restaurant industry in general, pointing out it’s not as simple as both sides would have you believe:

But do give him a follow, if not just for the amazing sandwiches he creates on a daily basis:

***

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...