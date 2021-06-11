https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/11/chef-andrew-gruel-honors-jeffrey-toobins-return-to-cnn-with-a-special-dish/

Twitchy regular and chef/restaurant owner Andrew Gruel poked fun at CNN’s legal and self-abuse expert Jeffrey Toobin with this special dish in his honor.

It looks delicious!

In honor of Toobin re-emerging back onto the stage. pic.twitter.com/fQYi5QnFDl — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) June 10, 2021

And, yes, that’s lobster just for Townhall columnist and Twitchy favorite Kurt Schlicter:

I added lobster for @KurtSchlichter — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) June 10, 2021

And some people are mad at him for making a hot-dog joke. Those people can go jump in a lake:

You are mad at me for a simple hot dog joke but support a man who chronically cheats on his wife with multiple mistresses, one of whom he got pregnant then tried to pay her off to have an abortion? I despise cheaters. The masturbation part is just funny. — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) June 11, 2021

Although, this is probably more accurate:

And, now, back to his regularly scheduled programming of trying to help those hurt most by the draconian lockdowns:

Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel ) on Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce ) discussing the supply chain and how to help people. Clip 1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/nU6AhLCquD — 🇺🇸 ʟᴇғᴛ ᴄᴏᴀˢᴛ ᴠᴀɢʀᴀɴᴛ 🇺🇸 (@Baklava_in_CA) June 12, 2021

He also posts regularly on the restaurant industry in general, pointing out it’s not as simple as both sides would have you believe:

The labor shortage is nuanced. It’s not as easy as saying “it’s UE benefits” or “pay more” there are so many factors – from childcare issues, to fear of subsequent closures, to employees not wanting to act as vaccine/mask police. We’ve upped entry-level to $20-25 & it’s dry. — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) June 10, 2021

But do give him a follow, if not just for the amazing sandwiches he creates on a daily basis:

Crispy shrimp-lobster breakfast burger. pic.twitter.com/iyPwikwG4C — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) June 11, 2021

***

Related:

Chef Andrew Gruel, Dave Rubin & others reality check Bernie Sanders’ claim ‘right-wing Republicans’ want to recall Gov. Newsom https://t.co/xOfd4tz9Cj — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 8, 2021

Calif. chef/owner Andrew Gruel declares restaurant patios autonomous zones as outdoor dining bans begin https://t.co/LzEehCKBHr — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 5, 2020

‘I’m not a a**hole, the governor is’: Calif. chef/owner Andrew Gruel carves up Gavin Newsom and ‘all the haters’ for blatant COVID19 BS https://t.co/hqhR9Chf5A — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 4, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

