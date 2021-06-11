https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/11/chills-bill-murray-brought-down-the-house-during-the-7th-inning-stretch-at-the-cubs-first-game-at-100-capacity/

Bill Murray is trending right now after he “brought down the house” during the 7th inning stretch at the first game this season at Wrigley Field at 100% capacity.

First up, here’s the crowd pre-game.

“Baseball summer in America is back”:

And now for “Take me out to the ballgame.”

“Let’s scare the hell out of these Cardinals,” he shouted, pumping up the crowd before the iconic song:

*Chills*:

“Better than any performance in the history of music”?  Could be:

And he was good luck, too:

The Cubs are leading 7-5 as of the writing of this post in the 8th inning. Fingers crossed!

***

