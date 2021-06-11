https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/11/chills-bill-murray-brought-down-the-house-during-the-7th-inning-stretch-at-the-cubs-first-game-at-100-capacity/

Bill Murray is trending right now after he “brought down the house” during the 7th inning stretch at the first game this season at Wrigley Field at 100% capacity.

First up, here’s the crowd pre-game.

“Baseball summer in America is back”:

The seats at Wrigley Field are full. Bill Murray will sing the stretch. Baseball summer in America is back. pic.twitter.com/CcvuupzWI8 — OBVIOUS BASEBALL (@obvious_bb) June 11, 2021

And now for “Take me out to the ballgame.”

“Let’s scare the hell out of these Cardinals,” he shouted, pumping up the crowd before the iconic song:

Bill Murray just brought down the house with his stretch @RedLineRadio pic.twitter.com/XfvNP5WFjC — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) June 11, 2021

*Chills*:

Stretch Time with Bill Murray!!! pic.twitter.com/7bdARHLz7f — Jeremiah Paprocki (@jtheannouncer) June 11, 2021

“Better than any performance in the history of music”? Could be:

Bill Murray singing Take Me Out To The Ballgame at the first game back with Wrigley at 100% capacity was better than any performance in the history of music pic.twitter.com/xLIEH1pcqA — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) June 11, 2021

And he was good luck, too:

The Cubs were down 5-1, then they started a comeback, then Rizzo tied it up w/ a historic at-bat and HR, then Bill Murray sang the stretch, and now they just took the lead against the Cardinals on a sunny 80 degree Friday afternoon game in front of a full capacity Wrigley Field. — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) June 11, 2021

The Cubs are leading 7-5 as of the writing of this post in the 8th inning. Fingers crossed!

***

