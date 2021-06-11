https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/chinese-communist-party-should-not-be-allowed-to-buy-u-s-real-estate/

Texas congressman Chip Roy is introducing legislation Friday to ban members of the Chinese Communist party from purchasing American land, The Spectator has learned.

The bill, ‘called the ‘Securing America’s Land from Foreign Interference Act’’, aims to curb foreign influence gained through major land purchases throughout the United States, which Roy identifies as a major national security threat. A Chinese-based energy company recently purchased a 130,000-acre wind farm in Texas right next to a US Air Force base. Smithfield, one of the nation’s largest meat producers, is owned by a Chinese firm and yet controls nearly 150,000 acres of US land.

‘In their quest for global domination, China has been buying up land and strategic infrastructure all over the world and in the United States,’ Roy said in a statement. ‘Direct Chinese investment in the US economy is a major threat to the American way of life and requires that we take serious action to thwart the Chinese Communist party (CCP) from ever seizing control of strategically valuable domestic assets in the US.’

Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that foreign investors control nearly 30 million acres of U.S. farmland, roughly the size of Ohio. Texas has the second highest amount of foreign ownership with 3 million acres under foreign control.

In Texas, a Chinese based energy company purchased more than 130,000 acres of land near Laughlin Air Force Base and is now attempting to build a wind farm to access the U.S. power grid.

In Australia, China is the second largest foreign owner of land and a Chinese real estate company bought an Australian island and then blocked Aussie residents from living there.

In 1993 China paid the Australian government to lease the Merredin airport for 100 years. Now China owns the airspace and Australian citizens can’t land in their own country without approval from the Chinese government.

