https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/11/christopher-rufo-challenges-a-very-smug-joy-reid-to-put-up-or-shut-up-and-debate-him-about-what-critical-race-theory-really-is-and-crickets/

Since the fight against Critical Race Theory is really taking off, people who don’t have a real argument against the RACIST AF theory are starting to claim people just don’t understand what it really is. Sort of like morons who support socialism claiming it’s only failed because it’s never actually been instituted correctly.

Or something.

Morons like Joy Reid.

Oops, sorry. That was mean. Apologies to morons everywhere for comparing them to Joy:

Except we DO know what it is.

This is why so many of us OPPOSE IT.

Christopher Rufo was good enough to offer to come on her show and put her claim to the test.

Chris better be careful, homophobic time-traveling hackers follow Joy Reid around.

And *crickets*

Oh, in case you were wondering if Rufo actually knows what Critical Race Theory is … yup.

And so do the rest of us:

Ouch.

Ding ding ding.

***

Related:

‘Telling my child they’re permanently oppressed because they’re black is RACIST’: FL mom DESTROYS State Board of Ed over Critical Race Theory (you’ll fist-pump)

Still the MASTER troll! Trump wishes Biden ‘good luck’ on his upcoming meeting with Putin as only HE can and ROFLMAO (statement)

‘Tel Aviv PRIDE is LIT!’ Richard Grenell throws DOWN calling BS on Mehdi Hasan’s defense of Ilhan Omar in HEATED back and forth

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...