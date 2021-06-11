https://www.theblaze.com/news/leo-terrell-democratic-party-imperial-wizard-biden

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell said this week that he decided to leave the Democratic Party in 2020 when then-presidential candidate Joe Biden said that black people simply had to vote for him against former President Donald Trump.

During a 2020

interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Biden made headlines after he said, “You got more questions, but I’ll tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

What are the details?

Terrell spoke with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday night and said that Biden — whom he referred to as an “imperial wizard” — insulted him and the rest of the black community with the remark.

‘Why did I leave the Democratic Party?” Terrell said. “Because Joe Biden, imperial wizard, said if you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black. The most insulting thing he said to every black American.”

Terrell added that he was comfortable making the switch from Democrat to Republican because the Republican Party “allows free thinking” and that voting for Trump was a no-brainer because he is “not a racist.”

The racists, according to Terrell, “are the people on the left.”

What else?

In the 2020 interview, Biden was reluctant to name anyone he was considering for vice president at the time.

“I’m not acknowledging anybody who is being considered, but I guarantee you: There are multiple black women being considered,” Biden said. “Multiple.”

Following that remark, a Biden aide reportedly attempted to prematurely shut down the interview.

The unidentified aide said, “Thank you so much. That’s really our time. I apologize.”

Charlamagne snapped, “You can’t do that to black media!”

Biden, clearly irritated, responded, “I do that to white media and black media because my wife has to go on at 6 o’clock.”

The famed radio host said that he had more to discuss with the then-Democratic front-runner before he would be sold on voting for him in the 2020 presidential election.

“Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden,” Charlamagne said. “It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions.”

Biden, in an apparent attempt to clarify for whom he thought the black community should vote, responded, “You got more questions, but I’ll tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

The radio host fired back, “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump, it has to do with the fact I want something for my community.”

