As we told you yesterday, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was back on the air after a seven-month suspension for soiling the sanctity of a Zoom meeting among New Yorker staff members. Toobin was fired from The New Yorker, but merely suspended from CNN, and on Thursday he made his not-so-triumphant return:

Out of the blue, Jeffrey Toobin is back on CNN after being gone for 7.5 months. A CNN executive told me that Toobin deserved another chance: “I don’t think that one terrible mistake should define a person or ruin their employment opportunities for life.”https://t.co/EVmlB4p2g6 — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) June 10, 2021

Clay Travis spotted some CNN-style “standards” in action this week in comparison to why he no longer is allowed on the cable net:

CNN banned me from their network for saying I believed in the first amendment and boobs, but they just rehired a guy caught masturbating on a Zoom call and had him discuss it live on air. pic.twitter.com/RqRVNjPu1o — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 11, 2021

After watching that video maybe it’s best Travis was never asked to appear on CNN again so as to not be associated with that particular clown show.

If it wasn’t for double standards the left wouldn’t have any standards — Mad Al O. Vera (@JButch17) June 11, 2021

How they thought this interview was a good idea is BEYOND ME 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/SUeYqeLdfZ — Corey Kelly (@hoopjunkiespod) June 11, 2021

Nobody dunks harder on CNN than CNN https://t.co/mAq6oP9t4S — Philly Young Republicans (@PhiladelphiaYRs) June 11, 2021

Fact check: TRUE.

