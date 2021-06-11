https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/11/clay-travis-remembers-what-he-said-that-offended-cnns-delicate-sensibilities-as-jeffrey-toobin-is-welcomed-back/

As we told you yesterday, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was back on the air after a seven-month suspension for soiling the sanctity of a Zoom meeting among New Yorker staff members. Toobin was fired from The New Yorker, but merely suspended from CNN, and on Thursday he made his not-so-triumphant return:

Clay Travis spotted some CNN-style “standards” in action this week in comparison to why he no longer is allowed on the cable net:

After watching that video maybe it’s best Travis was never asked to appear on CNN again so as to not be associated with that particular clown show.

Fact check: TRUE.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...