On Friday, sports commentator Clay Travis, who was banned from CNN after he said he “believed in the First Amendment and boobs,” roasted CNN for bringing back legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin after he had been caught masturbating on a Zoom call with colleagues from The New Yorker.

Travis tweeted, “CNN banned me from their network for saying I believed in the first amendment and boobs, but they just rehired a guy caught masturbating on a Zoom call and had him discuss it live on air.”

CNN banned me from their network for saying I believed in the first amendment and boobs, but they just rehired a guy caught masturbating on a Zoom call and had him discuss it live on air. pic.twitter.com/RqRVNjPu1o — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 11, 2021

On Thursday, Toobin, who took a leave of absence from CNN after the incident, which was first reported by Vice, began his resurrection on CNN by saying his actions were “inexplicable” to him, then admitted he “didn’t think people could see” him, saying: “Well, obviously, I wasn’t thinking very well or very much. And it was something that was inexplicable to me. I think, one point, I wouldn’t exactly say in my defense, because nothing is really in my defense; I didn’t think I was on the call. I didn’t think other people could see me.”

On September 15, 2017, Travis appeared on CNN with host Brooke Baldwin, where they discussed former President Trump targeting ESPN personality Jemele Hill, who had called Trump a white supremacist.

Baldwin stated, “Of all the different columnists or even magazines, in the wake of Charlottesville, specifically, that have called out the president as racist, why do you think he really took this particular target on, ESPN, and Jemele?”

“Well, I think because ESPN’s not really in the business of commenting randomly on political-related issues, Travis replied. “If you look at their history, they established about 18 months ago that they don’t believe their people should be involved in non-sports-related political controversies. They suspended and then fired Curt Schilling for saying that he disagreed with the North Carolina bathroom bill. And that had absolutely nothing to do with sports. And they said, “Look, you can’t have this opinion; it’s too conservative. We’re not going to allow it. I think that’s a bad move; I’m a first amendment absolutist. I believe in only two things completely: the First Amendment and boobs.”

He continued, “And so once they made the decision that they were not going to allow a conservative non-sports-related commentary, they couldn’t —

“Wait, did you just say you believe in the First Amendment and — Clay, hold on, hold on, hold on,” Baldwin interjected. “I just want to make sure I heard you correctly as a woman anchoring this show. Did you just say, what did you say? You said you believe in the First Amendment and b-double-o-bs?”

“Boobs. Two things that have only never let me down in this entire country’s history,” Travis reiterated. “The First Amendment and boobs. So those are the only two things I believe in absolutely in the country. So I don’t think Jemele Hill should be fired, but I do think straight up that once you make the decision that you were going to let Curt Schilling go that you have to also make the decision that you’re going to let Jemele Hill go. I think that’s a bad decision; I think that ESPN has made bad decisions that have led to 13 million subscribers bailing on the network. They’ve made bad decisions that have led to ratings collapsing; Jemele Hill’s television show is collapsing. Ratings were down 20% last week over last year; that’s why she’s angry. That’s why she went after Donald Trump. She’s begging for ESPN to fire her so she can work somewhere else.”

Later in the interview, Baldwin burst out, “Why would you even say that on national television and with a female host?”

The Washington Post reported the same day, “A CNN spokeswoman said Travis would not be invited back on the network’s air,” adding that Travis had used the line well before his CNN interview: “Travis wrote in June 2015 that ‘absolutism on either the right or the left is scary to me — which is why I’m a radical moderate — who believes in only two things absolutely: the First Amendment and boobs.’”

