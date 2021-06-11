https://hannity.com/media-room/climate-update-us-sees-lowest-number-of-severe-tornadoes-in-may-since-1950/

BRAIN FREEZE: Denver Less Than 3 INCHES from All-Time Snow Record, Most Since 1891

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.25.21

The city of Denver, Colorado is now just three inches away from smashing their all-time record for snowfall after some spots saw accumulation of more than three times the average for the month of March.

“With an official 1 inch of snow that fell on Tuesday and another 0.6 of an inch that came down early Wednesday, Denver has now amassed 32.5 inches of snow this month, eclipsing the 1891 total of 31.3 inches in March of that year. March 2021 is now tied with 1944 for the second-snowiest March in the city’s history,” reports Accuweather.

Colorado Weather: 3 Storms Will Hit This Week, First Brings Snow Starting Tonight https://t.co/QCeRy2L6Rc pic.twitter.com/AgVVHEZYcU — CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) March 21, 2021

“The city has a good chance of surpassing the shared 1944 total of 32.5 inches in the remaining days of the month and would need 2.8 inches of snow over the last week of March to top the all-time March record of 35.2 inches set in 2003,” adds the website.

