Have you guys seen the latest cover of TIME Magazine?

More importantly, has Vladimir Putin seen it?

For America’s sake, we hope not. Because this is exactly the sort of thing that will ensure that he doesn’t take Joe Biden even remotely seriously at their upcoming summit:

What even is this, TIME? Seriously, we genuinely want to know what you guys were thinking when you decided to make this your cover.

That’s what they mean, even though they don’t realize it.

It’s real. And it’s spectacular … ly embarrassing.

If Putin was laughing at us before, he’s gotta be wheezing right now.

Amazing.

