Have you guys seen the latest cover of TIME Magazine?

More importantly, has Vladimir Putin seen it?

For America’s sake, we hope not. Because this is exactly the sort of thing that will ensure that he doesn’t take Joe Biden even remotely seriously at their upcoming summit:

What even is this, TIME? Seriously, we genuinely want to know what you guys were thinking when you decided to make this your cover.

By taking on do you mean succumbs to? 🤷‍♀️🇺🇸 — GGMP (@ggggmmpp) June 11, 2021

That’s what they mean, even though they don’t realize it.

Let me tell you about a little thing called the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. https://t.co/YIxbvNuv8p — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) June 11, 2021

this is real? after biden lifted sanctions on the nord stream 2? https://t.co/L9wtzb5AYh — kaitlin, apparently not a conservative (@thefactualprep) June 11, 2021

It’s real. And it’s spectacular … ly embarrassing.

lmao this is embarrassing — porochista khakpour (@PKhakpour) June 11, 2021

I can see the value of distributing propaganda with our enemies in mind, but this is embarrassing. https://t.co/dIctkv6PpW — Reality Czar Rikki (@rikkiratliff) June 11, 2021

TIME has to use photoshop to show Biden younger than Putin. Is this “takes on”? 😂 — शालिनी (@ShaliniSFR) June 11, 2021

How MSM sees Biden: combination of Mr Smith, James Bond, and Tom Selleck How Putin sees Biden: pic.twitter.com/VyUt24rH6h — Razor (@hale_razor) June 11, 2021

It annoys me when ppl say “the world is laughing at us” but I really do think this is something Putin wld literally laugh at. https://t.co/WDrsq7VYxD — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) June 11, 2021

If Putin was laughing at us before, he’s gotta be wheezing right now.

@TIME when a President caves to Russia vs. @TIME on Orange Man Bad pic.twitter.com/Wh3Sc0GDCj — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 11, 2021

Amazing.

Further reading:

