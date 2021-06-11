https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/11/cmon-man-if-time-was-trying-to-embarrass-joe-biden-and-america-before-summit-with-vladimir-putin-looks-like-they-succeeded-pic/
Have you guys seen the latest cover of TIME Magazine?
More importantly, has Vladimir Putin seen it?
For America’s sake, we hope not. Because this is exactly the sort of thing that will ensure that he doesn’t take Joe Biden even remotely seriously at their upcoming summit:
Biden takes on Putin https://t.co/8o1tsTV7LD pic.twitter.com/TQGYoSYDF6
— TIME (@TIME) June 11, 2021
What even is this, TIME? Seriously, we genuinely want to know what you guys were thinking when you decided to make this your cover.
By taking on do you mean succumbs to? 🤷♀️🇺🇸
— GGMP (@ggggmmpp) June 11, 2021
That’s what they mean, even though they don’t realize it.
Let me tell you about a little thing called the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. https://t.co/YIxbvNuv8p
— Omri Ceren (@omriceren) June 11, 2021
this is real? after biden lifted sanctions on the nord stream 2? https://t.co/L9wtzb5AYh
— kaitlin, apparently not a conservative (@thefactualprep) June 11, 2021
It’s real. And it’s spectacular … ly embarrassing.
Embarrassing 😂😂
— czkane🇮🇳 (@czkne145i) June 11, 2021
Oof. This is embarrassing. https://t.co/fKpMiYWHkf
— Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴 (@HTX_Con) June 11, 2021
lmao this is embarrassing
— porochista khakpour (@PKhakpour) June 11, 2021
I can see the value of distributing propaganda with our enemies in mind, but this is embarrassing. https://t.co/dIctkv6PpW
— Reality Czar Rikki (@rikkiratliff) June 11, 2021
— Dav (@Ivorbigyin11) June 11, 2021
— TheIntrovertGuy (@IntrovertGuyIAm) June 11, 2021
— Mike Albanese (@Malbanese1922) June 11, 2021
— bagadonuts (@Vinny122531) June 11, 2021
TIME has to use photoshop to show Biden younger than Putin. Is this “takes on”? 😂
— शालिनी (@ShaliniSFR) June 11, 2021
How MSM sees Biden: combination of Mr Smith, James Bond, and Tom Selleck
How Putin sees Biden: pic.twitter.com/VyUt24rH6h
— Razor (@hale_razor) June 11, 2021
It annoys me when ppl say “the world is laughing at us” but I really do think this is something Putin wld literally laugh at. https://t.co/WDrsq7VYxD
— Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) June 11, 2021
— Tony Daquano (@adaquano) June 11, 2021
— RK Taxation (@RKtax) June 11, 2021
If Putin was laughing at us before, he’s gotta be wheezing right now.
@TIME when a President caves to Russia vs. @TIME on Orange Man Bad pic.twitter.com/Wh3Sc0GDCj
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 11, 2021
Amazing.
