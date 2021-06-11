http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/A2yPjTpNjnk/

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) described the U.S. military as the “most inclusive, least racist institutions in America.”

Crenshaw, who was responding to whistleblower complaints from service members who said they were essentially being taught critical race theory, argued the cultural identity that takes place in the military “is actually really hard to emulate anywhere else.”

“I definitely do not think the military is racist,” Crenshaw advised. “It’s probably one of the least racist institutions in America, if not the world. It is truly a place where your skin color, your gender, your background can be set aside and meritocracy takes hold, and you move up based on your own skillsets, based on your own judgment, based on your own leadership qualities. And we see that time and time again proven in a place like the military.”

He continued, “And what is inclusive about the military? Well, the fact that we all have the same standards, the fact that we wear the same uniforms, the fact that we sing the same songs, right? So, there’s a cultural identity that takes place in the military, which is actually really hard to emulate anywhere else, but it happens in the military. That’s what we should be talking about when we say the military is inclusive.”

Crenshaw said with the military teaching “diversity, equity and inclusion,” they are “playing footsie with critical race theory.”

“It’s not inclusive to be telling people about their whiteness and to be explaining to white people how they have privilege,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

