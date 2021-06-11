https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/deace-true-americans-make-leftist-tyrants-extremely-nervous

The New York Times’ Mara Gay has one thing right about the people she finds “disturbing” because that star-spangled banner yet waves somewhere nearby.

The United States is, in fact, their country. Far more than it is hers.

“It’s a Republic, if you can keep it,” said Benjamin Franklin upon the completion of the U.S. Constitution. More than two centuries later, the Steve Deace Show’s paraphrase of that calling is our 2021 motto, “The answer is us.”

Either way you frame it, this nation clearly belongs to those who not only honor the work of those done before them to liberate mankind from tyranny, but then also stand a post when their turn comes to make sure the lights don’t get turned out on freedom during their watch.

With extreme prejudice, just like Captain America said, “Whatever it takes.”

When that is the game, the pickup truck with the American flag defeats Maya Gay in a route as a de-facto citizenship test.

Just as it does the media that continually provides a platform for the likes of Gay in order to turn her emotionally and historically unstable rantings into run-of-the-mill propaganda. Take NBC and MSNBC, the news outlets that uncritically send out a woke SOS for seeing too much red, white and blue. Those networks also played host to contributor Frank Figliuzzi this week, a former assistant director of the FBI who said this about the kind of politician a flag-waving pickup truck driver might vote for:

“Arresting low-level operatives is merely a speed bump not a road block,” Figliuzzi said. “In order to really tackle terrorism … you’ve got to attack and dismantle the command and control element … That may mean people sitting in Congress right now.”

All of this on the heels of several years of watching the same sort of people redefine gender, manipulate the existence of a virus for political gain and authoritative ends, shut down schools and mask children in defiance of all science, and promote mob violence in the streets and critical racist theory in the classroom to grow racial tension.

If standing up to that makes me a terrorist, sign me up and give me a cool “command and control” T-shirt to signal my virtue. Then come and get me. Please try, I dare you. I’m bored and have oodles of pent-up angst just looking for an outlet. Because there is absolutely no ambiguity now for those even remotely paying attention. Gay and Company hate us. And they mean to punish those who won’t either endorse their revolution or at least passively accept it.

With every word and deed we are promised by such enemies that this isn’t their country because they scream it with pornographic intent. They are ashamed of the formerly shining city on a hill and fundamentally loathe its founding principles.

Gay isn’t really even posing as a victim in this case, although she wouldn’t hesitate to do so if it helped her cause. What she is behaving like is a front-line general in a war of conquest. She is defining clear lines of battle.

Either we get that or America becomes a thing of the past. Guaranteed. How else do you think a nation ends up whose citizens are advertising in one state that adults will be able to claim a free marijuana joint when they receive a COVID-19 vaccine? Sheep say “bah.”

True Americans, on the other hand, make tyrants like Gay nervous. They are unafraid to do what must be done. They will not relent. They are proud to be called to defend something greater than themselves. They will not be fooled again.

They are nothing like Gay. This is indeed their country far more than a usurper like her. And according to such terms, she is free to surrender any time now and we’ll be happy to let her enjoy the true blessings of liberty – instead of conjuring forfeits that are born of hell itself.

