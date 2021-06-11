https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/eight-times-the-msm-facts-trump-wrong

How many times must the corporate media get something completely wrong — and attack anyone who dares to disagree — before we realize who they have become?

On the radio program Friday, Glenn Beck shared an article from the Daily Caller titled, “Eight Anti-Trump Narratives the Media Finally Had to Admit Were False All Along.” From the Lafayette Square controversy to the denial that COVID-19 could have anything to do with a lab in China to the “Russian bounties” story, the list of mainstream media conspiracy theories goes on and on. If it were anyone but the liberal media who got the facts this embarrassingly wrong, they would have been out of a job long ago.

Watch the video clip below to hear eight of the most anti-Trump the narratives shamelessly pushed by the media — that were completely wrong.

