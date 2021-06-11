https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/557999-democrats-demand-barr-sessions-testify-on-apple-data-subpoenas

The top two Senate Democrats on Friday called for multiple investigations into the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) decision to issue subpoenas seeking metadata records of House Intelligence Committee members as the Trump administration pursued leak investigations.

Senate Majority Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerBiden seeks to unite allies on China Manchin insists he supports voting rights — we’ll see Biden talks reconciliation with Schumer as infrastructure negotiations falter MORE (D-N.Y.) and Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin Dick DurbinSenate confirms first Muslim American federal judge ‘The era of bipartisanship is over’: Senate hits rough patch Business giants join initiative to crack down on counterfeits MORE (D-Ill.) also called for two of Trump’s former attorneys general, William Barr Bill BarrTrump DOJ seized House Democrats’ data from Apple House Judiciary releases McGahn testimony on Trump Garland defends Justice Department backing Trump-era decisions MORE and Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsTrump DOJ seized House Democrats’ data from Apple Shelby backs ex-aide over Trump-favored candidate in Alabama Senate race Mystery surrounds Justice’s pledge on journalist records MORE, to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“The revelation that the Trump Justice Department secretly subpoenaed metadata of House Intelligence Committee Members and staff and their families, including a minor, is shocking. This is a gross abuse of power and an assault on the separation of powers,” Schumer and Durbin said in a joint statement Friday. “This appalling politicization of the Department of Justice by Donald Trump Donald TrumpTrump DOJ seized House Democrats’ data from Apple Iowa governor questions lack of notice on migrant children flights to Des Moines Senate confirms first Muslim American federal judge MORE and his sycophants must be investigated immediately by both the DOJ Inspector General and Congress.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Former Attorneys General Barr and Sessions and other officials who were involved must testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee under oath. If they refuse, they are subject to being subpoenaed and compelled to testify under oath,” the Democratic leaders added.

Early in Trump’s presidency, his Justice Department subpoenaed Apple for metadata for House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffTrump DOJ seized House Democrats’ data from Apple Hillicon Valley: Meat producer JBS USA hit by cyberattack | White House says JBS hack likely from Russia | Report finds Amazon injury rate above warehouse standard New Russian hacks spark calls for tougher Biden actions MORE (D-Calif.) and Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellGaetz, under investigative cloud, questions FBI director GOP lawmaker deletes tweet that appeared to mistakenly reveal email password The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden, Harris take US goals abroad MORE (D-Calif.), two staunch critics of Trump, and fought to place a gag order on the company.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the department’s Office of Inspector General.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

