https://townhall.com/tipsheet/reaganmccarthy/2021/06/10/dnc-chair-on-manchin-n2590801

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Jaime Harrison, who unsuccessfully ran against GOP Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), did not take the news of Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) opposition to S1 well. Harrison said that Manchin is compelled to “do what Americans want our senators to do” and support the federal overhaul of elections.

“Joe Manchin needs to do what Americans want our senators to do, which is to protect their right to vote. If we don’t protect that right, that is the right by which all other rights are built upon,” Harrison said on MSNBC. “It is the great equalizer…We’re not asking for any partisan thing. People say both sides…this is not a both sides thing. Either you are for all Americans voting or you are against it. Either you are for securing democracy or you’re against it.” 

The failed Senate candidate also took to Twitter to advocate for the passage of S1, which is effectively dead-on-arrival in the Senate. He also piled onto the disinformation campaign about GOP states that have implemented common-sense voting laws to crack down on fraud.

Manchin has received a wave of unhinged backlash from the Left for daring to oppose radical voting legislation. A growing number of legal experts conclude that the overhaul legislation, which passed the House with no GOP support, is unconstitutional. 

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...