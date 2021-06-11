https://townhall.com/tipsheet/reaganmccarthy/2021/06/10/dnc-chair-on-manchin-n2590801

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Jaime Harrison, who unsuccessfully ran against GOP Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), did not take the news of Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) opposition to S1 well. Harrison said that Manchin is compelled to “do what Americans want our senators to do” and support the federal overhaul of elections.

“Joe Manchin needs to do what Americans want our senators to do, which is to protect their right to vote. If we don’t protect that right, that is the right by which all other rights are built upon,” Harrison said on MSNBC. “It is the great equalizer…We’re not asking for any partisan thing. People say both sides…this is not a both sides thing. Either you are for all Americans voting or you are against it. Either you are for securing democracy or you’re against it.”

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison whacks @JoeManchinWV saying he is “against America” for opposing S1. “Either you’re for America, or you’re against it.” The head of the Democrat Party turning up the rhetoric against one of its own with a 50/50 Senate. pic.twitter.com/lPeeTjpIeP — America Rising (@AmericaRising) June 10, 2021

The failed Senate candidate also took to Twitter to advocate for the passage of S1, which is effectively dead-on-arrival in the Senate. He also piled onto the disinformation campaign about GOP states that have implemented common-sense voting laws to crack down on fraud.

There is only one party in this country that has offered over 350+ bills in 48 states to limit & encumber the right to vote for some Americans. There is only one party that is attempting to change the standards by which the courts review elections. 2/x — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) June 6, 2021

Republicans have even sunk so low to authorize politic goons that refer to as poll watchers to go to precincts in an attempt to intimidate voters. They need to understand this … we won’t be intimidated! We won’t back down from exercising our rights! 4/x — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) June 6, 2021

Our vote is the great equalizer. Because with our single vote, a poor factory worker has the same power as his billionaire CEO. Let’s be clear, there will be no democracy to safeguard if we fail to protect the underpinnings of that democracy… our right to vote! #WeWontGoBack — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) June 6, 2021

Manchin has received a wave of unhinged backlash from the Left for daring to oppose radical voting legislation. A growing number of legal experts conclude that the overhaul legislation, which passed the House with no GOP support, is unconstitutional.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

