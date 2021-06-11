https://www.theblaze.com/news/dnc-chairman-joe-manchin-against-america

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin holds the Senate’s balance of power in his hands. It is his vote that keeps Democrat Chuck Schumer in his role as Senate majority leader and prevents “Cocaine Mitch” McConnell from controlling the agenda in Congress’ upper chamber.

But judging solely by the treatment Manchin has received from the left and his fellow Democrats — most notably from the chairman of the Democratic Party — one would be excused for believing the party doesn’t know or care that it is one vote away from losing its Senate majority.

What’s happening?

Manchin’s biggest crimes have been his unwillingness to bow to the far left’s agenda — most recently the attempt at sweeping federal election reform known as the “For the People Act” — and his repeated refusal to kill the filibuster, which would allow Democrats to force their agenda through the Senate. His stance has garnered a lot of hate and unhinged reactions from the left.

Liberal members of the media have called for abolishing the Senate.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted a snarky photo in response to Manchin’s rebuke of her “crazy socialist agenda.”

The far-left-wing No Excuses PAC, founded by former AOC staffers, is working to defeat Manchin in the Democratic primary, which would likely doom Democrats’ chances in the deep-red Mountain State.

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said people like Manchin who support the filibuster are going to need to offer an explanation for their “indefensible” position.

Leftist commentator Jemele Hill called Manchin a “cowardly, power-hungry white dude” for his opposition to liberal progressive election reform.

After Manchin reiterated his position against Democratic election reform, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) called him the “new Mitch McConnell,” while Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) compared Manchin’s opposition to preserving Jim Crow.

But other than Durbin, those are not actual leaders in the Democratic Party.

So it was significant that Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison went on MSNBC Thursday to decry Manchin’s positions and say the senator essentially hates America.

When MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle asked Harrison what Manchin is supposed to do, considering he represents a conservative-leaning West Virginia populace, Harrison gave no quarter, accusing the senator of being “against America.”

“Democrats in South Carolina or West Virginia are not the same as Democrats in New York or California,” Ruhle began. “If Joe Manchin does what progressives want him to do, does he risk losing his seat?”

“Joe Manchin needs to do what Americans want our senators to do, which is to protect their right to vote,” Harrison answered. “Because if we don’t protect that right, that is the right by which all other rights are built upon. It is the great equalizer.”

“We’re not asking for any partisan thing,” he added. “People say ‘both sides’ — this is not a ‘both sides’ thing. Either you are for all Americans voting or you are against it. Either you are for securing democracy or you’re against it.”

“People need to make a decision where they are on this issue, because it’s not a ‘both sides,'” Harrison continued. “It’s either you’re for America, or you’re against it.”

‘Political ineptitude’



With the Senate as evenly split as it currently is, many political observers are wondering why Harrison and his party would put their majority at risk by attacking Manchin.

HotAir’s Ed Morrissey is one of those with questions:

Put aside Harrison’s dishonest spin on the bill itself, and just marvel at his political ineptitude instead. Manchin is the only man standing between Mitch McConnell and control of the Senate floor. The massive shift in Manchin’s home state puts enormous pressure on him to flip parties anyway. And now the chair of Manchin’s own political party is calling Manchin a traitor not to the party but to America on national television for not supporting progressives’ performative bill — which has no chance of passing the Senate even with Manchin’s vote. Harrison probably shouldn’t count on Manchin’s vote for the Green New Deal, either. Can’t wait for Harrison to call Manchin a traitor to the planet when that happens.

Democrats have said they fear losing control of the Senate, but if they keep up their attacks on Manchin, they’ll have no one to blame but themselves.

