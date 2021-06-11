https://trendingpolitics.com/watch-biden-appears-to-get-lost-at-g7-world-leaders-laugh-at-him-as-jill-biden-comes-to-his-rescue-knab/

Joe Biden appeared to have a “senior moment” at the G7 summit as he wandered around, seemingly lost in Cornwall. Watch:

Joe Biden seems to get lost at the G7 summit in England, Jill comes to the rescue @JoeBiden @G7 @FLOTUS @USAmbUK pic.twitter.com/GFxGouRCoA — The Jewish Voice (@JewishVoice) June 11, 2021

Biden answered a quick question for a reporter about how he believed the talks were coming, before his wife Jill Biden seemed to come to rescue. You can hear a loud outburst of laughs, although Biden didn’t seem to make any joke.

There are also scattered reports that Biden is the butt of jokes being told by world leaders at the G7 summit, which is entirely believable.

According to my sources, many jokes are being made about Joe Biden at the G7. They don’t take him seriously 🤣🤣 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) June 10, 2021

Sources tell Human Events that the nominal U.S. president simply can’t keep up with his foreign counterparts.

BREAKING: Labour Party member comments “At least Trump was attentive,” says Biden can’t keep up with G7 events or follow note cards, per WH official to @HumanEvents pic.twitter.com/oHCoTJD2UM — AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) June 10, 2021

“At least Trump was attentive,”Jack Posobiec noted about a Human Events report, pointing out a White House official “says Biden can’t keep up with G7 events or follow note cards.”

Biden walked around with world leaders and appeared to be especially chummy with Emannuel Macron, the French president.

Now that we are together, united, determined to make a difference, it’s time to deliver. I’m sure we will, @JoeBiden! pic.twitter.com/VmkvCV1yG5 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 11, 2021

Biden also joked “everybody in the water” in Carbis Bay, England.

“Everybody in the water,” Biden joked to his fellow leaders at the G7 family photo on the oceanfront in Carbis Bay, England. Macron and Biden walked shoulder to shoulder, chatting, an arm draped around each other’s back. pic.twitter.com/CTpwa8gCjU — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 11, 2021

This was despite the leaders posing for an awkward “family photo” where everyone was socially distanced for the camera.

g7 family photo pic.twitter.com/91kf1eQkGa — Justin Sink (@justinsink) June 11, 2021

The world leaders even made a big “to do” about bumping elbows instead of shaking hands.

It doesn’t get any lamer than this.

Let’s stop this elbow bump nonsense. Looks awkward. Completely unnecessary. Always has been and always will be. Just bizarre, annoying and a bit ridiculous 🙄😠@BorisJohnson @POTUS pic.twitter.com/DXWAvuF9JI — David Teatro 💙 (@bfs_boy) June 10, 2021

Joe Biden appears to be struggling to keep up at the G7, while his Veep Kamala Harris had a disastrous foreign trip to Guatemala. We’re still only in the first year of the Biden administration, folks.

