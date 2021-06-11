https://trendingpolitics.com/watch-biden-appears-to-get-lost-at-g7-world-leaders-laugh-at-him-as-jill-biden-comes-to-his-rescue-knab/

Joe Biden appeared to have a “senior moment” at the G7 summit as he wandered around, seemingly lost in Cornwall. Watch:

Biden answered a quick question for a reporter about how he believed the talks were coming, before his wife Jill Biden seemed to come to rescue. You can hear a loud outburst of laughs, although Biden didn’t seem to make any joke.

There are also scattered reports that Biden is the butt of jokes being told by world leaders at the G7 summit, which is entirely believable.

Sources tell Human Events that the nominal U.S. president simply can’t keep up with his foreign counterparts.

“At least Trump was attentive,”Jack Posobiec noted about a Human Events report, pointing out a White House official “says Biden can’t keep up with G7 events or follow note cards.”

Biden walked around with world leaders and appeared to be especially chummy with Emannuel Macron, the French president.

Biden also joked “everybody in the water” in Carbis Bay, England.

This was despite the leaders posing for an awkward “family photo” where everyone was socially distanced for the camera.

The world leaders even made a big “to do” about bumping elbows instead of shaking hands.

It doesn’t get any lamer than this.

Joe Biden appears to be struggling to keep up at the G7, while his Veep Kamala Harris had a disastrous foreign trip to Guatemala. We’re still only in the first year of the Biden administration, folks.

