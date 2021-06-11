https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-june-11-texas-will-build-its-own-border-wall-arrest-illegal-immigrants-governor_3855293.html

Facts Matter (June 11): Texas Will Build Its Own Border Wall, Arrest Illegal Immigrants: Governor

The governor of Texas announced that they will no longer wait for the federal government to do something. Instead, Texas will begin arresting illegal immigrants and building its own border wall.

Meanwhile, a newly released report from the IRS found that even before the pandemic, blue states lost almost 400,000 taxpayers, who took over $26 billion worth of their income to red states.

Stay tuned for our newsletter so you won’t miss out on our exclusive videos and private events.

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube.

Follow us on Parler, Gab, and Telegram

Follow Roman on Instagram: @epoch.times.roman