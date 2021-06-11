https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2021/06/10/abc-cbs-censor-soaring-border-arrests-may-nbc-downplays

After the big three broadcast networks had ended their evening newscasts Wednesday, the federal government released their May border apprehension figures showing that illegal border crossings were still reaching crisis levels and increasing. In defiance of the facts, the Thursday newscasts of ABC and CBS completely censored the truth. Meanwhile, NBC addressed it vaguely in the morning before dropping it by the evening.

Instead of covering the worsening border crisis President Biden’s messaging and policies had caused, all of the evening newscasts gushed about the “ring of fire” solar eclipse. In stark contrast to the liberal networks, Fox News Channel correspondent Griff Jenkins delivered a segment on Special Report and hit on the May statistics almost immediately.

“It comes as the White House holds a background briefing call with reporters this afternoon about the new May numbers highlighting the fact that there are fewer unaccompanied children in the government’s care and that fewer family units are coming,” he reported.

Further in the segment, Jenkins unspooled how bad the worsening crisis was for the different border sectors:

Here in the Del Rio Sector, they’re seeing numbers never before seen up 457 percent compared to last year; with every single sector across the entire southern border increasing more than 160 percent.

He also spoke to a human smuggler who “says the border is anything but closed,” contradicting the administration.

Now, NBC Nightly News did do a report on what Lester “fairness is overrated” Holt described as the “record migrant surge” and not the crisis that it was. And correspondent Jake Ward was in Tijuana, Mexico visiting a shelter for deported illegal immigrants.

“Most have been deported from the U.S. after paying smugglers, so-called coyotes, to get them across the border,” Ward huffed. “They spent thousands of dollars, years of their lives, and then wound up here in Tijuana with nothing.” The rest of his report dealt with how smugglers were using Facebook to lure people into making the trip.

Holt and Ward’s refusal to share the May border arrest numbers was a bit of a backslide from NBC’s Today earlier that morning.

While leading into a report on “the surge of migrants to the U.S. border,” NBC’s Tom Llamas cherry-picked a better-looking statistic to downplay the crisis. “Now, Southern California seeing a spike nearly 100 percent higher than what they saw in 2019. This surge is real, and in some cases leading to deadly consequences,” he said.

But compare that the numbers Jenkins shared: 457 percent for the Del Rio Sector and over 160 percent total.

Llamas even tried to blame Trump’s border wall for the actions of human smugglers:

The risks migrants are taking on the ocean are part of a growing trend happening all across the southern border. From children being dropped off a 14-foot barrier to migrants hiding on moving trains, squeezing into locked rail cars and wheel wells. Customs and Border agents tell NBC News they believe a reinforced and heightened border wall has forced smugglers to take extreme measures.

It would be unbelievable if we hadn’t come to expect this kind of coverage from the liberal media.

Fox News Channel’s Special Report

June 10, 2021

6:20:44 p.m. Eastern BRET BAIER: The governor of Texas is consulting with officials and advisers tonight about how to handle the rapidly worsening border crisis. Correspondent Griff Jenkins is in Del Rio, Texas tonight where the governor is as well. Good evening, Griff. GRIFF JENKINS: Good evening, Bret. The governor holding that border summit with sheriffs, mayors, and judges as we speak as the crisis hits unprecedented levels. It comes as the White House holds a background briefing call with reporters this afternoon about the new May numbers highlighting the fact that there are fewer unaccompanied children in the government’s care and that fewer family units are coming. But also maintaining that the border is still closed. [Cuts to video] This smuggler says the border is anything but closed. (…) JENKINS: Here in the Del Rio Sector, they’re seeing numbers never before seen up 457 percent compared to last year; with every single sector across the entire southern border increasing more than 160 percent. (…)

NBC’s Today

June 10, 2021

8:04:34 a.m. Eastern CRAIG MELVIN: Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris has just returned from her trip to Guatemala and Mexico where she sought ways to slow the surge of migrants to the U.S. border. But Tom you witnessed, firsthand, just last week, how some of these migrants, apparently, are willing to risk everything on these increasingly dangerous journeys. TOM LLAMAS: That’s right, Craig. We’ve reported extensively about the issues at border states like Texas and Arizona, seeing the rising number of immigrants trying to enter the U.S. But those aren’t the only places facing the crush. Now, Southern California seeing a spike nearly 100 percent higher than what they saw in 2019. This surge is real, and in some cases leading to deadly consequences. (…) 8:06:21 a.m. Eastern LLAMAS: The risks migrants are taking on the ocean are part of a growing trend happening all across the southern border. From children being dropped off a 14-foot barrier to migrants hiding on moving trains, squeezing into locked rail cars and wheel wells. Customs and Border agents tell NBC News they believe a reinforced and heightened border wall has forced smugglers to take extreme measures. (…)

