Cartel activity from Mexico is “spilling over” into the United States as the migrant influx on the Southern border continues, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray said on Thursday before the House Judiciary Committee.

FBI Director Christopher Wray: “no question” that “extremely concerning” Mexican cartel activity “is spilling over in all sorts of ways” into the United States because of Biden’s border crisis pic.twitter.com/xjuCFQaNIs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2021

A transcript is as follows:

REP. TOM MCCLINTOCK: Is it true many of the foreign nationals who are being trafficked across our border often arrive here deeply indebted to the Mexican crime cartels? DIR. CHRISTOPHER WRAY: Certainly we have seen quite a number of such instances, absolutely. REP. MCCLINTOCK: Are those debts collected through indentured servitude to the cartels? DIR. WRAY: In some cases, definitely. We are pursuing a number of human trafficking task forces, as well as working on certain taskforces with [Department of Homeland Security] to try to address that issue. But there’s no question that the cartel activity on the other side of the border is spilling over in all sorts of ways, and you just put your finger on one that is extremely concerning to us all.

