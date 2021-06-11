https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/fda-tells-johnson-johnson-dump-60-million-tainted-covid-vaccine-doses/

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday told Johnson & Johnson to throw out 60 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine that may be contaminated.

The vaccines were produced at the Emergent BioSolutions plant in Baltimore, NBC News reported.

Recall, there was an accident with cross-contamination with Covid jabs at the Emergent BioSolutions plant earlier this year which led to millions of doses being destroyed.

“Since establishing our COVID-19 vaccine program, Johnson & Johnson has committed to producing safe, high-quality vaccines in order to bring health and hope to people everywhere,” Kathy Wengel, Johnson & Johnson’s chief global supply chain officer, said in a statement.

TRENDING: BREAKING: AG Merrick Garland Announces that His DOJ Will Scrutinize Any Post-Election Audits for Evidence of Voting Law Violations!!

“Today’s decisions represent progress in our continued efforts to make a difference in this pandemic on a global scale, and we appreciate the close collaboration with the FDA and global health authorities.”

Via NBC News:

The Food and Drug Administration has told Johnson & Johnson to discard about 60 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine that were produced at a troubled plant in Baltimore, according to two people familiar with the matter. The FDA ordered the vaccines to be tossed after determining they were “not suitable for use,” the agency said Friday. But the FDA plans to allow Johnson & Johnson to distribute 10 million doses that were manufactured at the same facility, according to the two people familiar with the decision. The agency said in a press release that it authorized some batches for use but not others, but it didn’t provide specific numbers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

