https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-chad-prather-show/former-miss-whttpswwwfacebookcomwatchchadprathervideos846198649608778aco

The life of former Miss Waco Jamie Blanek changed on the night of Feb. 6, 2021, when she stopped to help the victims of a car crash and was struck when a moving car struck the back end of one of the vehicles.

Jamie joined the “Chad Prather Show” to share her story and to remind people that there are good people in this world and the importance of staying positive. Read more about Blanek and the accident.

Watch the clip to take a break from politics and listen to Jamie tell her story of strength, courage, and hope. Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.

Use promo code CHAD to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Chad Prather?

To enjoy more of Chad’s comedy, craziness and common sense, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

