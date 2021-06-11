https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/11/frustrated-nbc-news-journo-brandy-zadrozny-calls-critical-race-theory-the-new-antifa-aka-just-another-annoying-right-wing-boogeyman/

Critical Race Theory is in the news a lot these days, and frankly, NBC News senior reporter Brandy Zadrozny is over it:

Critical Race Theory is the new antifa and its just so frustrating to see this boogeyman political tactic work over and over again. — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) June 11, 2021

So she admits that Critical Race Theory poses a threat, then? Because Antifa poses a threat. Critical Race Theory and Antifa certainly pose far greater and more dangerous threats than the “nationwide white supremacist rallies” that Brandy’s so focused on.

yup. it’s in the RW rotation with “woke” and “socialism” https://t.co/uN1cdpmmpj — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) June 11, 2021

CRT is transgender bathrooms is Dr. Seuss is Dr. Fauci until something sticks. https://t.co/ZbNv1y5hFX — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) June 11, 2021

Antifa was “they’re coming for your peaceful town”, Critical Race Theory is “they’re coming for your children”. Just crazy. — James Pooley (@James_Pooley) June 11, 2021

Except Antifa really was coming for your peaceful town. And Critical Race Theory really is coming for your children.

It’s easy to dismiss people’s concerns about Antifa and Critical Race Theory as crazy when you have a vested interest in defending far leftism, which Brandy Zadrozny evidently does.

@MrAndyNgo good news antifa is just a boogeyman, you must have *imagined* getting beat up https://t.co/ru9GfD3TEU — donald chump (@joeypsoriginal1) June 11, 2021

These people ever consider that they arent boogeymen but bad things that became prominent in society therefore people are rightly speaking against them? https://t.co/nlQlHGwtyu — JAC (@michcusejac5) June 11, 2021

I despise this woman. I despise she works for NBC and is lent a patina of credibility because of it. I hate that anytime the right is angry about anything it is labeled some reactionary tactic or false idol. Parents across the country outraged are not succumbing to RW propaganda https://t.co/4GTaWbUn86 — Phil (@philllosoraptor) June 11, 2021

Brandy sweetie, the fact that you are blind to the destruction and violence created by Antifa says a lot about character, or rather lack thereof. Your blindness to the racially driven hatred that is CRT says even more about you. Believe me, nothing flattering 😏 — GeoPolCommentary (@CommentaryGeo) June 11, 2021

