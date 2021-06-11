https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/11/frustrated-nbc-news-journo-brandy-zadrozny-calls-critical-race-theory-the-new-antifa-aka-just-another-annoying-right-wing-boogeyman/

Critical Race Theory is in the news a lot these days, and frankly, NBC News senior reporter Brandy Zadrozny is over it:

So she admits that Critical Race Theory poses a threat, then? Because Antifa poses a threat. Critical Race Theory and Antifa certainly pose far greater and more dangerous threats than the “nationwide white supremacist rallies” that Brandy’s so focused on.

Except Antifa really was coming for your peaceful town. And Critical Race Theory really is coming for your children.

It’s easy to dismiss people’s concerns about Antifa and Critical Race Theory as crazy when you have a vested interest in defending far leftism, which Brandy Zadrozny evidently does.

