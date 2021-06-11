https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gordon-brown-youre-not-safe-until-everyone-in-the-world-is-vaccinated/
Former PM Gordon Brown says ‘we need to vaccinate the world, we’re not safe until everyone is’, adding the government needs to have a plan on how to vaccinate other countries, ‘not just a wing and a prayer and a few doses left over’.#KayBurley https://t.co/18TN2tpRvE pic.twitter.com/cxGjZCW6uw
— Sky News (@SkyNews) June 7, 2021
You’re not safe until everyone in the world is vaccinated!